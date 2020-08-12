Person of interest in custody after Sun Prairie armed robbery, vehicle pursuit

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery in Sun Prairie that became a high speed chase to Madison.

According to Sun Prairie police, four men with handguns allegedly robbed several people in the 1300 block of Park Circle just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspects apparently fled with more than $1,500 in cash and a Play Station 4 video game system.

One of the victims identified a suspect vehicle, which officers located at a Kwik Trip in the 1200 block of W. Main Street. When police tried a traffic stop, the suspect's car took off.

Sun Prairie police said they deployed spike strips and were able to hit two of the vehicle's tires, but the car kept driving until it eventually lost both of the tires on the highway.

The chase took police and the suspects into the city of Madison on E. Washington Avenue. By that time, sparks were flying from the rims of the suspect's car as police said the vehicle was driving over 100 miles an hour.

Sun Prairie police ended the chase not only because of the high speeds, but also because Madison is a more populated area, according to a news release.

Madison police later found the vehicle abandoned at East Washington Avenue and Lein Road. They said they found a stolen pistol inside.

A K9 track of the suspects was unsuccessful.

Sun Prairie police said they do have a person of interest in custody at the Dane County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges are forthcoming.