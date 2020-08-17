Hostage suspect surrenders after 3 officers hurt in shootout

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — A man has surrendered to police after a 16-hour hostage situation and an exchange of gunfire that left three police officers injured near Austin, Texas. The Cedar Park Police Department says 26-year-old Joseph Taylor initially released his sister, brother and a family pet, and that he finally left the house peacefully with his mother around 9 a.m. Monday. Taylor’s mother called police after he kicked in the door to the home on Sunday afternoon. Interim police chief Mike Harmon says Taylor will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public officer and three charges of kidnapping.