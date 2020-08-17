Prosecutor decries gun violence, says “defunding” not answer

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor is promising to help police find and prosecute those responsible for a weekend wave of gun violence. Cincinnati police say more than 20 people were shot, four fatally, in a string of seven cases beginning early Sunday morning. Police so far don’t believe the shootings are connected. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) said he is “alarmed, shocked and saddened” about the gun violence. The Republican also adds the violence and police response to it should silence calls to “defund” police. Such calls have been made across the country for efforts to reform policing.