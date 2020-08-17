Amazon opens Beloit warehouse for employee training

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit's new Amazon warehouse is now open and employees are training to ship products.

The announcement came in a press release sent Monday from a St. Paul-based public relations firm.

“We are thrilled to officially open our doors at our new fulfillment center in Beloit, Wisconsin,” said Amazon Beloit Site Manager Jason Berg in a written statement. “We have an incredible staff on board, and we’re excited to be offering industry leading jobs with comprehensive benefits.”

The location currently employs more than 500 full-time workers, the release said. Staff will pack and ship large items including sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, bicycles and larger household goods.

Beloit city leaders confirmed in December that Amazon planned to build on an 80-acre lot near the interstate. The Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation sold the land to Amazon that same month for $80.

The company is continuing to hire more positions to fill the Beloit warehouse.

The press release said all employees who enter the location are having their temperatures checked as a precaution to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.