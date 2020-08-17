August carries on with above average high temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) - Variable cloud cover Monday put a bit of a limit on temperatures. Although, the high temperature still reached the 80s.

Most days this month, the high temperature has been above average.

This trend looks to continue, at least for this week. High temperatures will gradually climb, reaching the mid-to-upper 80s by the end of the week. The increase in temperatures is due to a change in wind direction, eventually switching to a southerly flow.

Overall, warm sunny days are expected with comfortable humidity.

Quiet and dry conditions are expected Tuesday through Friday. High pressure will expand tomorrow, across Wisconsin from Iowa. It will stay close to the region, shifting slightly east and south throughout the week.

Showers and storms return this weekend. A wave of low pressure will move across southern Wisconsin most likely Friday night into Saturday evening. Timing and placement may change.