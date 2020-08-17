Authorities investigate suspicious death in SE Wisconsin

SOMERS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in southeastern Wisconsin. Kenosha County deputies and detectives were called around 8 p.m. Saturday to a home in the Village of Somers. Sheriff’s Sgt. David Zoerner says the investigation involves the death of a man. Authorities have not released the man’s name and say the investigation is ongoing. A friend of the man tells the Kenosha News she found him dead in his room. She says when she went to his room, he was in his bed and there was “blood splattered everywhere.” She asked neighbors to call 911. The friend says the man, who was in his 70s, was “a good guy” who “helped everybody.”