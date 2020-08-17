California power grid operator cancels rolling blackouts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The operator of California’s electric grid says it won’t implement rolling blackouts that could have left millions of residents in the dark. The California Independent System Operator had said it expected to order utility companies to shed their power load Monday night as demand for electricity to cool homes soared in the midst of a West Coast heat wave. However, California ISO canceled the emergency warning shortly before 8 p.m., saying people had eased the strain on the electrical system by conserving power. However, the heat wave will continue through the week so there’s still a chance of future outages.