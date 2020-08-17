Portland protesters assault driver of crashed truck downtown

Protesters punched and kicked a man to the ground in Portland, Oregon, after the man crashed his truck onto the sidewalk Sunday night near otherwise peaceful demonstrations. Portland police said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. of protesters chasing the truck a few blocks from a federal courthouse downtown. Video posted online of the incident showed a crowd gathered around the man and repeatedly punched and kicked him in the head. Portland police Sgt. Kevin Allen told The Oregonian that the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the crash or the confrontation.