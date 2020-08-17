Diverse speakers highlight race, economy, & COVID-19 during DNC opening night

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- It was certainly the start of an unconventional convention as thousands of Americans watched from computers, tablets, or television sets for the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

A diverse group of speakers from frontline workers, business owners, farmers, former Trump supporters, racial justice leaders, prominent Democrats, and Republicans all speaking about why they support Joe Biden.

Monday’s theme throughout the night was about “We The People” focusing on three crises facing voters this election; the coronavirus pandemic, the ongoing economic impact due to the virus, and racial injustices that have sparked a nationwide movement.

On the topic of the pandemic, frontline workers and family members who’ve lost loved ones due to COVID-19 asked for a pandemic playbook, a national response to control the spread of the virus.

“Donald Trump may not have caused the coronavirus but his dishonesty and his irresponsible actions made it so much worse,” said Kristin Urquiza of California who’s father passed away from the coronavirus.

George Floyd's family also made an appearance, asking a nationwide audience to take a moment of silence for the black lives lost due to injustices.

"It's up to us to carry on the fight for justice. Our actions will be their legacies. We must always find ourselves in what John Lewis called good trouble."

Former Democratic candidates for president also appeared virtually putting their political differences aside to unite the party.

“To everyone who supported other candidates in the primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election, the future of our democracy is at stake,” said Senator Bernie Sanders. “We must come together, defeat Donald Trump.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama ended the evening with her remarks comparing how her husband responded to crises during his time at the White House.

“We were respected around the world...Four years later, the state of this nation is very different,” said Obama.

She also talked about how divided the country has become. Sharing her moments of disbelief and sadness watching thousands of people die from COVID-19.

“He (Trump) has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment.”

Democrats also took aim at the president for his attacks on mail-voting and mixed messaging about funding for the United States Post office, as millions of Americans will opt to vote by mail this November because of concerns over the coronavirus.

“You know, the president may hate the post office, but he's still going to have to send them a change of address card come January,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Democratic presidential candidate.

The Trump Campaign responded to the first night citing the lack of a "radical left" policy from Biden.

Trump 2020 national press secretary Hogan Gidley in a statement said, "Perhaps it was just an oversight, but the first night of the Democrat convention left out the fact that Joe Biden would raise taxes on more than 80 percent of Americans by at least $4 trillion. Also missing was his open borders policy, with amnesty and work permits for 11 million illegal aliens. There was no mention of Joe Biden's desire to cut police funding, kill ten million energy jobs with a green new deal, or give free healthcare to illegal aliens, but in fairness, it was only the first night."