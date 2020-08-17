During Oshkosh stop, Pres. Trump claims Biden controlled by far-left, touts pandemic response

OSHKOSH (WKOW) -- When President Donald Trump stepped onto the stage and looked into a crowd of supporters in a Wittman Regional Airport hangar Monday, he immediately noted the tightly-packed gathering, which violated local public health guidelines.

"We were supposed to have 50 people, right? So we have a little more," President Trump said. "And they turned away a lot of people outside so we'll call it a peaceful protest. That way, we could do whatever we want."

The Winnebago County Health Department advises against gatherings of 10 or more people.

While the Trump campaign billed Monday's event as serving to highlight the president's performance creating jobs, President Trump used much of his hour-long speech as a traditional campaign rally. Throughout his remarks, he claimed his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, is operating at the direction of the party's most liberal members.

He called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D - California) and Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris (D - California), the "bosses" of Biden. He called Biden's strongest and most progressive primary challenger, Senator Bernie Sanders (I - Vermont), Biden's "ruler."

"Biden is just a trojan horse for socialism. He is, he's a trojan horse," President Trump said. "He has no clue but the people around him are tough and they're smart but we disagree with them very strongly. They're mean and they're angry. Like her. By the way, nobody treated Joe Biden worse than Kamala."

President Trump touted his administration's performance in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, even as more than 170,000 Americans have died because of the virus. The president claimed he took decisive action, saving lives at the expense of a thriving economy.

"I took the greatest economy and I closed it up and we saved millions of lives," said President Trump, who tweeted in the spring against stay-at-home orders issued by states like Michigan.

President Trump told the crowd he's optimistic about progress researchers are making toward finding treatments and a vaccine for the virus.

Three vaccines are in the final stage of clinical trials and we're mass-producing doses already of that vaccine because we think it works," President Trump said. "We're gonna have it out very quickly."

The president then drifted into a conspiracy theory about the "deep state" withholding a COVID-19 vaccine until after the November election.

"We're dealing with the Deep State, right? I'm watching it very closely," President Trump said. "I don't need to have them announce on November 4, 'Ladies and gentlemen, they found the vaccine and it's perfect.' I don't need that."

When the president's remarks returned to jobs, he vowed to make tax rates "even lower," before saying a Biden-Harris administration would halt economic recovery by raising taxes and reinstating environmental regulations.

"The voters of Wisconsin face a simple choice," President Trump told supporters. "Do you want to be ruled by the radical left mob or do you want to stand tall as free men and women in the greatest country on earth and keep it that way?"

President Trump noted the Democratic National Convention moving to a virtual format this week instead of taking place in Milwaukee. The president said he will give the keynote address for the Republic National Convention from the White House.