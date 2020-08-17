Employee of UW-Whitewater’s on-campus childcare center tests positive for COVID-19

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- An employee of the UW-Whitewater Children’s Center tested positive for COVID-19, officials learned Sunday.

Contact tracing began immediately. Any staff (including student employees), who were identified as close contacts have been made aware of their next steps in regards to testing and self-quarantine, according to a notice from Chancellor Dr. Dwight C. Watson.

This also includes families of the children who use services at the Center who were determined to be close contacts.

University Health and Counseling Services is also in communication with the Walworth County public health department.

The Children’s Center was already scheduled to be closed today. All rooms in the center are being disinfected. The classroom where this individual worked will be closed through Aug. 28 out of precaution.

The remaining classrooms will be open and staffed beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19.