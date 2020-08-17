Italy, EU pledge support for Tunisian jobs to slow migration

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Top Italian and European Union officials promised Monday to support Tunisian development efforts to create jobs and keep young people from trying to migrate to Europe. Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio insisted that migrants who make it to Italy illegally will be sent back. Two Italian government ministers and two EU commissioners met with Tunisia’s president Monday. Tunisia’s president said he wants broader European aid to fight the poverty and joblessness that fuels migration and not just security measures. A leading aid group estimates that the number of migrants leaving Tunisia has grown as much as five-fold this year.