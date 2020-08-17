Florida announces $10M housing loan program to aid Panhandle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida is relaunching a housing loan program that could benefit hundreds of home buyers in the Florida Panhandle. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a news conference in Panama City an additional $10 million for the Hurricane Michael Recovery Loan Program. The money is expected to benefit more than 600 home buyers in the region, which was devastated two years ago by Hurricane Michael. The program will resume in Sept. 1 and will provide 30-year fixed rate mortgages to qualified home buyers. It will include $15,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance. The no-interest down payment loans will be forgivable over five years.