 Skip to Content

Genevieve grows into Category 2 hurricane off Mexico’s coast

8:30 pm National news from the Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A tropical storm watch has been issued for southern parts of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula as Genevieve rapidly strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane off the country’s Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Monday the storm had sustained winds of 100 mph (160 kmh) and was moving west-northwest at 18 mph (30 kmh). Genevieve was located about 225 miles (360 km) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. Genevieve is forecast to become a major hurricane Tuesday. But it is not expected to make landfall, possibly passing near the tip of Baja California Sur on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content