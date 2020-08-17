German minister in Tripoli to press for end to Libyan war

BERLIN (AP) — German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has made an unannounced visit to Tripoli, saying that the world must not be lulled into inaction by the “deceptive calm” in Libya and should find a way to end the conflict. Maas said he would meet with officials in the U.N.-recognized administration in the capital to “talk about ways out of this very dangerous situation” where both sides to the bloody civil war are being armed by international allies. Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.