In ‘The 24th,’ police brutality and unrest, 103 years ago

NEW YORK (AP) — “The 24th” dramatizes one of the bloodiest and most tragic chapters in Jim Crow America history, the Houston Riot. Shortly after the U.S. entered World War I, the 156 soldiers in an all-Black regiment, the 24th, were stationed near Houston. After beatings and harassment by locals and police officers, the infantrymen mutinied and marched on Houston. Some 21 died in the violence including 11 civilians. For a time of reckoning for police brutality, “The 24th” captures how far back such incidents go and that they are largely unmentioned in history books. Writer-director Kevin Willmott calls it “a hidden history.” The film opens on-demand Friday.