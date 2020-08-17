Asia shares mixed after tech rally takes S&P 500 near record

Shares are mixed in Asia after a rally in technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 closer to its record high. Markets fell Tuesday in Hong Kong, Tokyo and South Korea but rose in Sydney and Shanghai. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index closed at 3,381.99, after trading briefly just above its Feb. 19 record close. Markets have made up much of what was lost as the pandemic shut down businesses worldwide, bringing on the worst recession in decades. Investors are watching for new stimulus for the U.S. economy, hoping it will come soon enough to keep the recovery on track.