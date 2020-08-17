Man charged with kidnapping in case of missing Georgia mom

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A man has been charged with kidnapping in the case of a missing 21-year-old Atlanta woman whose diaper-clad toddler was found wandering in an apartment complex parking lot late last month. A criminal complaint filed Monday says video evidence does not support Shannon Ryan’s claims that he saw Leila Cavett and her 2-year-old son Kamdyn get into another person’s vehicle. Investigators also say the 38-year-old Ryan bought odor eliminator, duct tape and extra-large garbage bags around the time of her disappearance. Ryan is charged with kidnapping a victim with the intent of collecting a ransom, reward or other benefit. He was arrested Saturday and remains in jail.