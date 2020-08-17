Mexican president’s son criticized for not wearing face mask

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has lashed out at criticism of his 13-year-old son, after after a video posted on social media showed the boy at a hotel in the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, without a face mask. There is no prohibition on traveling, staying at hotels or vacationing in Mexico, but many Mexicans fear doing so or no longer can afford to amid the coronavirus epidemic. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador bristled at the criticism Monday, asking rhetorically “Can’t he go to the beach? Whats the crime?” López Obrador seldom wears a face mask, and the government has urged people to stay at home.