Milwaukee businesses dealt blow by DNC scale-down

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Democratic National Convention was expected to bring 50,000 people to Milwaukee, but because of COVID-19, almost everyone taking part is doing it online.

That's a big letdown for businesses in Milwaukee and outside of it.

The event was expected to generate about $250 million for the local economy.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association says it had so much of the groundwork laid for 2020 that it's going to advocate to bring the 2024 convention to Milwaukee.