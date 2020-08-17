No deaths, 23 hospitalized due to COVID-19 since Sunday

We are happy to report no new #COVID19_WI deaths today. Thank you for physically distancing, washing your hands, and... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday, August 17, 2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- No deaths were reported since yesterday due to COVID-19 and the percentage of positive cases dropped from a day earlier.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,962 new test results since yesterday, of which 456 -- or 7.6 percent -- came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests, 92.6 percent returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average continues to drop, and now is 734 new cases per day, down from 741 yesterday.

DHS listed no new deaths, leaving the total at 1,039 people (1.6 percent of positive cases) killed by the disease.

The state reported 5,507 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 56,602 or 85.5 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 23 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 329patients with COVID-19. Of those, 94 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

Date Percentage Aug. 17 7.6 Aug. 16 11.2 Aug. 15 7.3 Aug. 14 9.8 Aug. 13 7.6 Aug. 12 4.8 Aug. 11 5.3 Aug. 10 6.2 Aug. 9 8.4 Aug. 8 8.9 Aug. 7 7.0 Aug. 6 4.7

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Aug. 17 0 23 1039 5327 Aug. 16 1 29 1039 5304 Aug. 15 13 40 1038 5275 Aug. 14 7 65 1025 5235 Aug. 13 7 45 1018 5170 Aug. 12 5 33 1011 5125 Aug. 11 8 60 1006 5092 Aug. 10 0 31 998 5031 Aug. 9 2 20 998 5,000 Aug. 8 6 50 996 4,980 Aug. 7 12 49 990 4930 Aug. 6 8 55 978 4881

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

