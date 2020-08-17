Family escapes home fire unharmed

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Portage family was able to escaped a house fire unharmed on Monday evening.

When firefigthers got to the scene at the home at 224 W. Albert Street the attached garage of the two story home was fully engulfed in flames. The fire quickly spread to other parts of the home.

Crews were able to put out the fire before it spread to other nearby homes. The Red Cross was also notified and is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

