Multiple “low risk” sports get started At Sauk Prairie High School

Monday kicked off day one of practice for low risk sports across the state and several at Sauk Prairie High School didn't waste any time.

Tennis, swimming/dive, cross country, and golf are considered low risk sports.

Boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and girls tennis all started on Monday for the Eagles.

"All of the girls on the team understand the consequences if something happens so we all take this really seriously," said Lauryn Drager, a senior on the Sauk Prairie swim team.

Head coach Melani Guentherman is entering her ninth season as a girls swim coach. The Eagles are planning on hosting a meet as soon as next Tuesday.

Melani Guentherman - Sauk Prairie Girls Swimming Coach

"During the swim meets we are going to be eliminating the relay events," said Guentherman. "There aren't going to be any spectators. It'll be hard for the parents, but athlete safety is paramount."

Right outside of the high school, the girls tennis team started their first practice. The seniors on the squad will take any competition they can get this season.

"Everyone has been talking, we have been contemplating whether it was going to happen or not and if it was going to get cancelled or not," said Camdyn Kastelitz, a senior on the Eagles girls tennis team.

"Nearby school districts have cancelled theirs so we were super excited when it was going to happen."

The Eagles have roughly 45 girls out for tennis this fall. That high of a number has created extra planning for the coaches.

Sauk Prairie senior Camdyn Kastelitz

They hold practice in two different shifts, the players use hand sanitizer, keep their spacing and even try to limit the number of tennis balls they touch at practice.

"I think the opportunity to play. A lot of our players are multi-sport athletes who didn't get a spring or had an unusual summer of sports," said Heather Slosarek, head girls tennis coach at Sauk Prairie. Slosarek is entering her third season with the Eagles.

"It's nice to be able to get out here and build that team unity."

The Eagles are scheduled to host a tennis match on Friday against Baraboo.