One displaced after east side Madison house fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- One person is temporarily without a place to live following a fire at a home on Madison's east side early Sunday morning.

The Madison Fire Department posted a report about the blaze on its website Monday morning. No one was hurt.

A person passing by the house in the 400 block of North Few Street called 911 just after 3:30 a.m. to report the blaze. Five minutes later crews were on scene and began fighting the flames which were coming from one corner of the building.

Other firefighters searched the home and found a man sleeping in the basement. Responders woke him up and got him out of the house.

An investigation found that the fire began on the outside of the building before spreading up into the attic.

Discarded Ashes Lead To Overnight Fire On East Side Location: 400 block N. Few Street Incident Type: Structure Dispatch: 08/16/2020 3:32am A fire discovered around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, which damaged an east side home and temporarily di... https://t.co/4fXluaT8oD — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) August 17, 2020

The man told firefighters that he had a backyard fire Friday evening. On Saturday he put a bag of the ashes on the same corner of the house where the flames took hold Sunday.

Madison firefighters used the incident to remind the public that ashes can remain hot for up to 72 hours after a backyard fire, grilling or in a fireplace. When throwing away ashes, firefighters said, it is best to do so in a container that cannot catch fire, such as a metal can.