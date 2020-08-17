Panama lets some businesses reopen after 5-month lockdown

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Panama allowed hair salons, retail shops and car lots to open Monday after five months of lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The government also allowed public and private construction projects to resume and nongovernmental organizations to reopen in a bid to restart the teetering economy. José Vergara, a 60-year-old reopening his small barbershop on the outskirts of the capital for the first time since March, says “We can’t wait any longer inside our houses.” There was some question as to how many people were still obeying the quarantine anyway. Traffic jams are once again commonplace.