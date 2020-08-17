Police fatally shoot armed man after argument at Texas store

WESLACO, Texas (AP) — Police say an armed suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police and deputies inside a department store in the Lower Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. Police in Weslaco, about 60 miles northwest of Brownsville, say an armed man dressed in black walked into a Walmart Supercenter Monday carrying an assault-style rifle and began arguing with a customer. Police Chief Joel Rivera said the customer left and the store evacuated as officers converged. The man dropped the rifle at the officers’ command but drew a handgun and exchanged fire. No other injuries were reported.