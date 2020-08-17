Embattled Belarus leader jeered by workers as strikes grow

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Workers heckled President Alexander Lukashenko as he visited a factory and strikes grew across Belarus, raising the pressure on the authoritarian leader to step down after 26 years in power. On the ninth day of mass protests over the official results of the Aug. 9 presidential election that demonstrators say was rigged, Lukashenko went to a factory in Minsk to try to rally support, but he was met by angry workers chanting, “Go away!” He told them: “I will never cave in to pressure.” The strikes follow peaceful post-election demonstrations last week that were met by a brutal police crackdown. At least 7,000 were detained, with many complaining they were beaten. One protester was killed and hundreds wounded.