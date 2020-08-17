Sharp rise in virus cases in Lebanon after deadly port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Medical officials are calling for a two-week lockdown in Lebanon amid a sharp increase of coronavirus cases. Monday’s call by the health minister and others came almost two weeks after a deadly blast in Beirut that killed scores and wounded thousands. Lebanon on Sunday registered 456 new cases of coronavirus and two fatalities. The new infections bring the total case number to 9,337 in the small country of just over 5 million. The virus has killed 105 people in Lebanon. Separately, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says four Palestinians died of the virus over the weekend and 22 U.N. peacekeepers tested positive.