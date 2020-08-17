Students create Statement of Culture as they return to Beloit College

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Students are returning to campus at Beloit College.

Some of them have created a new Statement of Culture.

It includes behavioral expectations to practice anti-racism and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Faculty and administration do not experience campus life the same way students do, and with COVID-19, we realized students needed to help redefine expectations of campus,” said Beloit Student Government Co-President Saad Ahsan ’21, who helped write the statement. “We felt it was important to update the student Statement of Culture and add behavioral guidelines to reflect the values of the Beloit student body.”

Provost and Dean of the College Eric Boynton said that the College has been working on becoming an anti-racist institution for some time, but the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd and resulting activism have renewed the College’s sense of urgency.

“Our plan will be driven by measurable goals that further our progress toward becoming an anti-racist institution,” Boynton said. “We are really proud of our students, who are helping to establish the kind of culture that will allow us to stay safe and stay on campus. We all learn better when we are together.”

The Student Statement of Culture was presented to the entire student body for adoption.

The college has implemented a new policy requiring everyone on campus to wear cloth face coverings and go through wellness checks.