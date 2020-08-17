Trump administration defends Homeland Security leadership

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is pushing back against a finding by a nonpartisan congressional watchdog that two top officials at the Department of Homeland Security are legally ineligible to hold their posts. Acting DHS general counsel Chad Mizelle says in a letter released Monday that the finding by the General Accountability Office is “erroneous” and should be rescinded. The GAO says the appointments of acting Secretary Chad Wolf and acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli are invalid under the rules for filling vacant federal positions. Federal courts are likely to decide the issue.