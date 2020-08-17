Trump motivates Democrats to rally behind Biden, Harris

ATLANTA (AP) — As Democrats gather virtually this week to nominate Joe Biden for the presidency, party leaders and activists across the political spectrum agree on one unifying force: their desire to defeat President Donald Trump. That doesn’t mean that ideological differences are settled. The convention will showcase a wide range of figures, including progressives and Republicans, who say they agree on broad values and see Biden and his vice-presidential running mate as the best option in November. But differences remain that remind Democrats of their 2016 loss and serve as a warning that even a Biden victory doesn’t mean he would be able to lead a seamless party as president.