Trump retweets purported audio of Biden call with Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has retweeted a purported audio conversation between Vice President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s former leader. The conversation is one of multiple recordings that were leaked as part of what U.S. intelligence officials describe as a Russian effort to denigrate the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee ahead of November’s election. The leaked conversation, purportedly between Biden and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, dates from Feb. 18, 2016, and centers on the resignation of Ukraine’s chief prosecutor. A recent intelligence assessment described Russian efforts to denigrate Biden, including through the disclosure of leaked phone calls. The Biden campaign is accusing Trump of having “habitually attacked the sovereignty of American elections.”