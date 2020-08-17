Victims to tell Golden State Killer about trauma, healing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nearly three dozen survivors and family members of victims plan to tell their stories before the man known as the Golden State Killer is formally sentenced to life in prison. During an extraordinary four days of hearings starting Tuesday, some plan to describe their pain and others their healing since Joseph DeAngelo terrorized much of California more than four decades ago. It’s the culmination of a plea deal that will spare him the death penalty for 13 murders and numerous sadistic rapes and burglaries over more than a decade. The reign of terror mystified investigators until they used a new form of DNA tracking to arrest him in 2018.