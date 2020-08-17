WATCH: Michelle Obama highlights Biden’s character in DNC speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — In her Democratic National Convention speech, Michelle Obama called Joe Biden a “profoundly decent man” who will “tell the truth and trust science.”

On Monday night, she sought to draw a sharp contrast between President Donald Trump and her husband’s two-term vice president.

Obama said that Biden “knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country.”

In keeping with the virtual nature of the convention because of the coronavirus, Mrs. Obama’s remarks were recorded before Biden’s announcement that he had chosen California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.