Criticized over recent appointees, Census adds another hire

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau says it has hired a third new deputy director as the bureau enters the homestretch of its once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident. The Census Bureau said Monday that Benjamin Overholt was joining the agency as a deputy director for data. Overholt’s hiring comes months after Nathaniel Cogley and Adam Korzeniewski were appointed to top positions at the Census Bureau. Critics called their hiring evidence that the Trump administration was trying to politicize the nation’s top statistical agency. The Democratic-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Reform has asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to withdraw the earlier appointments.