WHAT TO WATCH: Democrats open a new kind of convention

Above, Dr. Maurice Sheppard of Madison College on what Democrats hope to accomplish as they embark on an all-virtual convention.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic Party will convene, sort of, amid a pandemic that has upended the usual pomp and circumstance of presidential nominating conventions.

Monday's session will be the first night of four when Democrats meet online and broadcast to voters two hours of live and pre-taped programming. The convention will air from 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern time.

The Democratic National Committee will provide the official livestream online and on its social media channels. CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS will air the full two hours. ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel and NBC will air the final hour.