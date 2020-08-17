Wisconsin Democrats lay blame on Trump at convention’s start

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats have marked the start of the Democratic National Convention by blaming President Donald Trump for botching the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats said during an online welcome event Monday that Trump’s handling of the pandemic forced them to cancel the in-person gathering that would have brought about 50,000 people to Milwaukee.

However, they tried to put a positive spin on the situation, with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett encouraging those who canceled their travel plans to “come back any time.”

Meanwhile, Trump, his son Eric Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are due to make appearances in Wisconsin this week to try to draw attention away from the Democratic event.