Shares mixed in Asia after S&P 500 logs fresh all-time high

Stocks are mixed in Asia after the S&P 500 logged a fresh all-time high. Worries over trade tensions between the U.S. and China pulled the Shanghai Composite index lower on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index edged higher after the country reported its exports fell 19% in July from a year earlier. Wall Street clawed back the last of the historic, frenzied losses unleashed by the coronavirus, as the S&P 500 closed at an all-time high Tuesday. The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.