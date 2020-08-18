Asia Today: Philippine capital’s virus lockdown to be eased

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to ease a mild coronavirus lockdown in the capital and four outlying provinces to further reopen the country’s battered economy despite having the most infections in Southeast Asia. Duterte will allow most businesses, including shopping malls and dine-in restaurants, and church services to partially resume with mandatory masks and social distancing. The Philippines has reported more than 164,000 virus cases, including 2,681 deaths. Its economy fell into recession in the second quarter as millions of people lost their jobs.