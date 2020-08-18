Belarus president remains defiant as protest strikes grow

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — More workers in Belarus have joined a widening strike to push for the resignation of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko after an Aug. 9 election that the opposition says was rigged. He has rejected their demands and signed a decree honoring over 300 police officers for their service following a harsh crackdown on protesters. The honors were seen as a move intended to secure the loyalty of law enforcement agencies amid the protests, while the opposition called them an insult to the nation. Thousands of workers, including those at state-controlled factories and plants, as well as actors and broadcasters, have walked off the job in the gravest threat to Lukashenko in his 26 years in power.