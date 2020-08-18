Brief cool down before warming up the rest of the week

MADISON (WKOW) - Temps take a brief dip before climbing the rest of the week.



SET UP

An area of high pressure has moved in from the Northern Plains causing temps to dip and clear skies to dominate.

TODAY

Temps start cooler in the 50s before only getting to the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon. That's slightly below average for this time of year.



Otherwise, expect generous sunshine, so keep the sunblock handy!

TONIGHT

Back to seasonally cool levels in the mid 50s under clear skies.



WEDNESDAY

Plenty of sunshine and a light wind will shift from the SW warming us back to the low 80s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and staying warm with temps creeping into the mid 80s.



FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and still warm in the mid 80s.

Plenty of sunshine the rest of the week

SATURDAY

A weather system moves in from the west bringing back a few shower and storm chances, but it certainly won't be a wash out.



Expect humidity levels to be a bit higher with temps in the mid 80s.



The main front looks to move in overnight causing an increased shower and storm threat.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with an isolated shower and storm chance with seasonal temps in the low 80s.