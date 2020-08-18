Bucks fall in playoff opener to Magic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKOW) -- The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks were upset by eighth-seeded Orlando 122-110 in the opening game of their first round playoff series.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 35 points and 14 rebounds. Terrence Ross chipped in 18 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo carried the load for Milwaukee with 31 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. George Hill added 16 points. Eric Bledsoe scored 15.

The second game of the series is set for Thursday at 5 p.m. CT.