Burnes expected to start for the Brewers against Twins

Milwaukee Brewers (10-10, second in the NL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (15-8, first in the NL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Twins: Kenta Maeda (3-0, 2.66 ERA, .72 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins went 46-35 in home games in 2019. Minnesota pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.30.

The Brewers went 40-41 on the road in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 279 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Brewers: Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.