Cesare Romiti, who steered Fiat through tough times, dies

ROME (AP) — Italian state TV says Cesare Romiti, who steered automaker Fiat through tense years of strikes and domestic terrorism in the 1970s and 1980s, died in Rome on Tuesday. He was 97. Italian President Sergio Mattarella has hailed Romiti as an “important protagonist of a demanding and controversial season of industrial relations and Italian capitalism.” Romiti joined Fiat in 1974, becoming CEO and later chairman. In 1980, he helped break a weeks-long strike by factory workers that was paralyzing production with a march of some 40,000 Fiat managers and other white-collar workers through Turin, Fiat headquarters’ town.