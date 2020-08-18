Chicago removes Wisconsin from quarantine list

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is being taken off Chicago's COVID-19 travel quarantine order, the city has announced Tuesday.

Wisconsin was added last month due to the rising number of cases in the state. Nebraska was also removed from the list. Meanwhile, Iowa and Kansas are being re-added to the order, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said states on the travel order are seeing new cases at a rate of greater than 15 per 100,000 per day or higher.

Two states, Arizona and North Carolina, could be removed from the list next week if rates continue to lower there.