China considers imposing tariffs on Australian wine

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China has launched an investigation into whether Australia is exporting wine at improperly low prices in a new dispute between major trading partners that could reduce access to the biggest market for Australian vintners.The Chinese Ministry for Commerce said the anti-dumping investigation focuses on wine in containers of 2 liters (68 fluid ounces) or smaller. It says the probe was prompted by a complaint from Chinese wine producers. Australia denies subsidizing exporters. A separate anti-dumping investigation closed the Chinese market to Australian barley in May through crippling tariffs after Australia supported calls for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic .