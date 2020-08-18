Cities sue Census Bureau over ending 2020 head count early

More than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups have sued the Trump administration, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says the decision will lead to the undercounting of minority communities and an inaccurate head count of every U.S. resident. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Jose against the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Commerce, which oversees the statistical agency. It asks a judge to reinstate a plan that had the once-a-decade head count ending in October instead of September.