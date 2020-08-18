Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame and Michigan State universities have become the latest colleges to move classes online because of the coronavirus. Officials at both schools announced the switch on Tuesday. As COVID-19 makes its mark on colleges across the U.S., many are reconsidering plans to hold in-person classes or implementing new testing regimes. Others are threatening crackdowns on students who ignore social distancing rules. Over the past few days, college students at Notre Dame and at schools in North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Vermont, Kansas and Colorado have tested positive.