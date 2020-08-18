Colombia warlord asks US court to force deportation to Italy

MIAMI (AP) — A former Colombian paramilitary leader is asking a U.S. federal court to force Attorney General William Barr to immediately deport him to Italy after he completed a long drug sentence. The emergency petition was filed Monday in Washington, DC federal court on behalf of Salvatore Mancuso, the former top commander of the United Defense Forces of Colombia. It comes as Colombia is mounting a last-minute campaign to block Mancuso’s removal to Italy after it bungled an extradition request last month. Mancuso’s lawyer argues that Barr and five other senior U.S. have unlawfully kept Mancuso in federal custody beyond the maximum 90 days allowed for the removal of aliens.