Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy injured during arrest of drug suspect

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A Columbia County Sheriff's deputy is recovering at home following a drug arrest made in Portage on Tuesday.

A man identified as Loyal Stowers, 37, was seen making a traffic violation, according to Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Stowers walked out of his vehicle and into the gas station. Deputies tried to contact him inside and that's when he ran.

Deputies attempted to detain Stowers and that's when authorities say he resisted arrest and tried to bite one of the deputies.

A Portage K9 eventually was deployed and Stowers was arrested. Stowers and a deputy were injured but are okay.

Stowers is now being held in the Columbia County Jail on the following charges:

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

• Resisting causing injury to officer

• Battery/Threat to law enforcement

• Possession of drug paraphernalia

• Resisting/obstructing

• Harassment of a police animal

• Felony Bail Jumping

• Violation of Probation